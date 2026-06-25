Roma midfielder Manu Kone only wants to join Arsenal



According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Roma midfielder Manu Kone has a clear desire to join Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been an influential figure for the Italian giants and contributed to their impressive third-place finish in Serie A last season. Roma are back in the Champions League after a long gap as a result, but they still require funds to balance their financial books, preferably before June 30.

Atletico Madrid have already expressed an interest in signing Kone from the Giallorossi, but the France international has a clear stance on his future. He only wants a move to Arsenal in the Premier League and believes it would be the right step at he enters the prime of his career. Roma want £39 million for his transfer.

Possible deal

Kone has been linked with a Premier League move from his time at Borussia Monchengladbach. He made the switch to Roma instead where he has established himself as an undisputed starter. The Frenchman can play as a defensive or central midfielder, but has generally played as the left-sided number 8 for the Giallorossi.

Arsenal are exploring the transfer market for a marquee midfield signing, but may not want to spend over the odds with Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly among specialist midfield options apart from Christian Norgaard, who is most likely to head through the exit door in the coming weeks.

Kone, who is currently at the World Cup with Les Bleus, has given the green light to join the Gunners, and the Premier League holders could swoop for his services, given his impressive progress for club and country over the last year. Looking at last season’s stats, Kone completed 90% of his passes in Serie A and won 5 duels per outing.

The former Monchengladbach man also registered close to 2 tackles and 5 recoveries per appearance, and showed his versatility in the centre of the park. At 25, he is in the peak phase of his playing career. His work rate and high pressing would suit the Gunners and he could be a bargain signing for the reported price tag of £39 million.