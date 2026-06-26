Liverpool preparing to launch bid to sign Andrei Ratiu

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu, as per a recent report.

Since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid last summer, the Reds’ right-back position have been in a state of flux. Jeremie Frimpong was purchased as his replacement, but he endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Conor Bradley struggled with fitness problems last term. As a result, former manager Arne Slot deployed Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the RB position, although they are midfielders by trait.

New manager Andoni Iraola is prioritising addressing this issue this summer, and as per a recent report (via Givemesport), Liverpool have identified Ratiu as a serious option after being impressed by his eye-catching performances.

The Merseyside club are even preparing to launch a formal proposal to finalise the operation, with Rayo Vallecano valuing their star man at around £30m. After recently tying him down to a fresh term until 2030, the Spanish side aren’t in any rush to sell him and can stay firm on their valuation.

Ratiu enjoyed a promising campaign last term, making five goal contributions and keeping 15 clean sheets in 49 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side reach the Conference League final before losing to Crystal Palace.

Ratiu to Liverpool

The Romanian is an attack-minded right-back and can provide cover on the right flank if needed. He is quick, technically sound, can make surging runs from deep, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Ratiu is an experienced player and could be a shrewd, affordable acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, he doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level, and there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help the Reds achieve their lofty ambitions.

So, Liverpool would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the right side of defence. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, alongside bolstering the right-back position, Liverpool are said to be keen on upgrading the flanks and engine room this summer.