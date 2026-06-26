Man Utd open negotiations to sign Brighton’s Yasin Ayari

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Yasin Ayari, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 22-year-old moved to AMEX Stadium from Swedish side AIK in 2023 but initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality. So, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

The youngster has now established himself as a key starter for Brighton, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Conference League.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, Ayari has secured his place in the Swedish national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup knockout stage. He has even netted twice in three matches in this tournament.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Ayari’s recent development, Man Utd have expressed their interest in him and have already initiated negotiations with Brighton to finalise the operation.

Although the Seagulls always play hardball to let their assets leave, they are a selling club and might be open to cashing-in on the Swedish international this summer as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Ayari is a technically gifted midfielder and is comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

Ayari to Man Utd

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer and have already agreed on a deal to sign Ederson.

However, they have been struggling to sign a second midfielder. Initially, they wanted Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City have won the race.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Tottenham Hotspur are said to be pushing hard to seal the deal.

Alex Scott is reportedly on Michael Carrick’s radar as well, but AFC Bournemouth have no intention of letting him leave. So, Man Utd have been forced to go deep into their wishlist.

Ayari, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Carrick’s side should they purchase him.