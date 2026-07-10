Tottenham & Arsenal interested in signing Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa, as per TEAMtalk.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, the Lilywhites have been working hard to overhaul the squad this summer and hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to achieve success next season.

They have upgraded the backline by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke. Moreover, they have signed Martin Dubravka, with Guglielmo Vicario linked with a move away.

Spurs have even revamped the engine room by purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively.

Overall, Tottenham have already splashed around £230m. Still, they aren’t considering stopping their transfer business just yet, as they are now seemingly planning to shift focus to upgrading the frontline.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in Nusa and they hold a long-standing interest in the Norwegian. They even previously held talks with the player’s representatives over this deal.

However, Arsenal are also in this race as they want a new left-winger this summer and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Apart from the North London clubs, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace are also interested in him. Moreover, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and AS Roma are in this race as well.

Barcelona have also been keeping a close eye on his development, but they might not be able to afford him after purchasing Anthony Gordon.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Leipzig are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. The report claim that the German side want up to £51.3m but might be open to accepting around £42.7m.

Nusa is a technically gifted right-footed left-winger and enjoyed a promising campaign last term, making nine goal contributions across all competitions. He has even shown glimpses of his qualities for Norway in the World Cup, helping his country reach the quarter-final.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, the youngster would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his services this summer.