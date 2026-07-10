Arsenal ready to finalise Christos Tzolis transfer



According to The Sun, Arsenal are close to finalising the transfer of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners have already reached a verbal agreement with Besiktas for Leandro Trossard’s sale. The Belgian has yet to agree on personal terms, but that is likely to happen after he returns from the World Cup.

In the meantime, Arsenal are pressing ahead with their plans to land a replacement. The Sun claim that they are ‘close’ to reaching an agreement with Brugge for Tzolis. A package of £35m could be agreed.

The player is waiting for the final go-ahead from Arsenal to undergo his medical and complete remaining formalities.

The arrival of Tzolis will have no bearing on the Gunners’ ongoing pursuit to sign Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers.

Talented winger

Tzolis has improved leaps and bounds since his move away from Championship side Norwich City. He had his big breakthrough at Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2023/24 before his high-profile transfer to the Belgian champions.

The Greek had a brilliant 2025/26 season with Brugge, registering 22 goals and 29 assists in all competitions. He predominantly played as a left-sided winger for the Belgian heavyweights and impressed with his dribbling, link-up play and finishing skills.

The Pro League is a couple of levels below the Premier League in terms of overall quality, but Tzolis has proved his credentials at the highest level, making goal contributions against Atalanta, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last term.

He is prepared for a bigger challenge in the prime of his career and Arsenal view him as a quality back-up solution on the left wing. A deal could materialise in the near future, provided Trossard agrees on personal terms for a £17 million switch to Besiktas.

Arsenal are still exploring a marquee addition on the left wing aside from Tzolis. Rogers has been earmarked as the prime target, but Villa’s staggering £130 million price tag means the Gunners may need time to negotiate a suitable deal with the Villans for him.

The Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli as the other specialist left winger in the squad. His future could be put into question if Arsenal were to sign both Tzolis and Rogers in the coming weeks. Martinelli’s contract expires in June next year but there is a 12-month extension clause.