Man Utd interested in signing Neco Williams



According to BBC Sport, Manchester United could compete with Newcastle United to sign Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams.

The Red Devils have primarily focused on strengthening their midfield department this summer. They have already secured an agreement to land Andrey Santos from Chelsea. An announcement is expected very soon.

BBC Sport now claim that Man United have registered an interest in signing Williams alongside Newcastle. Forest are currently looking to hand an improved deal to the Welshman whose contract expires in three years.

However, the ongoing interest in the full-back could create a potential obstacle.

Possible deal

United currently have sufficient depth at right-back in Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. Mazraoui had a superb World Cup with Morocco, where he played exclusively as a left-back. The 28-year-old could have a big role to play next season with United’s extra workload due to their return to the Champions League.

Mazraoui could slot in as an emergency left-back behind Luke Shaw next term, but manager Michael Carrick may want another specialist for the position, given Patrick Dorgu is considered as a winger after his success this year. Williams can comfortably feature in both full-back roles, but has primarily operated on the left for Forest.

Williams was a solid performer last season despite Forest’s league woes. He was almost ever-present in the starting XI and won an impressive 6 duels and 2.6 tackles per outing. The Welshman also made 4.4 recoveries and 2.4 clearances per outing. He chipped in the final third with 5 goal contributions in the league.

The 25-year-old left Liverpool for the Tricky Trees for just £12 million four years ago, but he has made immense progress with over 150 appearances at his current club. Forest have no desire to part ways with Williams at the moment. If they open the door, a package of around £30 million could be requested.

It remains to be seen whether United are indeed interested in the player or the speculation is agent-driven. Williams would be a good deputy for Shaw in the left-back slot, but he would not represent a signing that would take them to the next level in the long run.