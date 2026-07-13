Everton make enquiries over deal to sign Douglas Luiz

Everton have made enquiries over a deal to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus, according to Calciomercato.it.

Although Everton opened last season with encouraging results, losing just two of their first seven matches and recording impressive wins over Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, their hopes of securing European qualification gradually faded following a poor run of form in the closing months of the campaign.

The Toffees spent much of the season pushing for a top-10 finish, but seven consecutive Premier League matches without a win eventually saw them finish 13th.

While several issues contributed to that decline, the lack of sufficient quality and depth across the squad appeared to be the most significant factor.

As a result, Everton have identified several areas for strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window, with central midfield emerging as one of their primary recruitment priorities.

In recent days, reports via Football Talk have reported Everton’s interest in Benfica’s Richard Rios, Villarreal’s Pape Gueye, and Parma’s Mandela Keita.

The latest name linked with Everton is Douglas Luiz, according to Calciomercato. it, which claims that the Toffees have made enquiries about the possibility of signing the 28-year-old this summer.

Although Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti wants to watch the Brazilian, his future remains uncertain, and the Serie A giants are open to offers for the midfielder amid interest from Everton, the Italian outlet adds.

Douglas Luiz to Everton

However, considering his valuation is not expected to be significantly above his £15m Transfermarkt valuation, the Toffees are expected to face stern competition, with the report adding that Premier League rivals Bournemouth are also interested.

Luiz would represent a major addition to David Moyes’ side, bringing a balanced mix of defensive resilience and technical quality to the midfield.

Out of possession, his aggressive ball-winning, positioning and ability to anticipate danger would provide the team with greater stability.

In possession, his composure, creativity, and physical presence would help address several shortcomings that have hindered Everton’s ability to dominate games.

It is also worth noting that the Brazilian international can seamlessly perform a box-to-box role, dropping deep to orchestrate play while also crashing the box to offer an offensive threat.

Luiz would also be a significant improvement on both Tim Iroegbunam and Carlos Alcaraz. His arrival could help forge a well-balanced and highly competitive midfield alongside Hayden Hackney and James Garner, should a move be completed.