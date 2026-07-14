Man Utd could revive interest in signing Carlos Baleba

Manchester United could reportedly reignite their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per Football Insider.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, the Red Devils are prioritising revamping their engine room this summer, having been left with Kobbie Mainoo as their only available senior midfielder.

After missing out on primary targets such as Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, and Mateus Fernandes, Michael Carrick’s side have been forced to delve deeper into their shortlist.

Having already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Manchester United are now closing in on a deal for Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. However, with Santos, Tielemans and Mainoo all lacking pace, it appears the Red Devils are now considering a move for a more athletic midfielder.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd have continued to keep a close eye on Belaba, having initially identified him as the primary target to reinforce the midfield department last summer.

After knowing Brighton’s £100m price tag on the 22-year-old, the Old Trafford club previously opted not to make a move for him. However, if the Seagulls decide to let him leave for a reduced fee, United could reignite their interest in him.

Following his below-average performances last term, Brighton might be open to letting him leave for a discount deal in this transfer window.

Baleba to Man Utd

Baleba still has two years on his current contract, and considering Brighton always play hardball to sell their stars, United might still have to pay a big fee for him.

After displaying inconsistent performances last term, Baleba lost his place in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting line-up.

Baleba is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and has an eye for long-range passing. Moreover, he can make surging runs from deep and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Cameroonian is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.