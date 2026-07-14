Arsenal looking to secure Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez signing before pre-season

Julian Alvarez has publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this year, and the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the Argentine. Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the forward alongside the La Liga giants.

The Independent has reported that the Gunners are set to expedite their pursuit of Alvarez with Barca and Madrid no longer showing as much urgency, with the Londoners now hoping to secure the former Manchester City star’s services before pre-season.

Alvarez, as per the report, prefers staying in La Liga although he is open to departing Atletico for a transfer overseas as well. With the World Cup set to culminate next week, a resolution on the 26-year-old’s future is only a matter of time.

Alvarez an excellent signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants to rebuild his offensive department and Julian Alvarez promises to be a superb transfer for Arsenal, considering his versatility as a striker, left winger and occasionally as a number 10 too.

He works hard without the ball to block the opponent’s passing lines and presses well, whilst being lethal in the final third with intelligent positioning, clinical finishing and accurate from penalties and free-kicks.

The Argentine international has won a World Cup and the treble with Manchester City, so he is experienced with handling pressure at the highest level, which would be vital for Arsenal who are looking to build on last season’s Premier League success.

In Alvarez, Arsenal would sign a player who may primarily be a left winger for them and link up well with Viktor Gyokeres, who holds the ball effectively and creates chances, which works well, especially against good finishers like the La Liga marksman.

Alvarez will not come for cheap, however, as Atletico Madrid are believed to have slapped him with a £128 million price tag. Whether they are ready to soften their stance for clubs outside of La Liga remains to be seen.