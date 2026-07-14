Arsenal in pole position to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola

Leandro Trossard is close to a transfer to Turkish side Besiktas and the Belgian’s departure would require Arsenal to acquire a left winger, with Mikel Arteta already believed to be prioritising the position ahead of the start of next season.

Ekrem Konur has reported that the Gunners are now best-placed to secure a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, after the player’s contract negotiations with the French side failed. His agents are now expected to find him a new club.

In addition to Arsenal, there is interest in Barcola’s services from Liverpool, with the PSG forward looking to join a club where he can play more regularly having been used as second fiddle to Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in Paris.

Konur has added that Barcola’s transfer, possibly to Arsenal, could include a transfer fee to the tune of £130 million although it remains to be seen what payment terms PSG are looking for and how much of their asking price would include add-ons.

Barcola a brilliant signing

Arsenal would be significantly bolstered by Bradley Barcola’s signing from Paris Saint-Germain. Not only has he returned promising numbers with the Champions League winners, but he is also doing a brilliant job at the World Cup with France.

Mikel Arteta is expected to entrust Barcola on the left wing but the 23-year-old’s ability to feature anywhere in the final third will be vital nonetheless, whereas his goal-scoring, chance creation, pace and ability to get into free spaces will make him a key player.

Gabriel Martinelli’s form in front of goal has been very inconsistent for the Gunners, so Barcola’s regular output would be important for them, while his defensive work-rate to press and track back will also hold him in good stead with the Londoners.

Considering Arsenal’s main priority is a left winger and that they are relatively well-covered in other areas of the pitch, they might be willing to spend £130 million on Bradley Barcola, who might become their record signing.