Man Utd remain keen on signing Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, as per The Athletic.

The 24-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Leeds United in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, making 30 goal contributions across all competitions.

After being impressed by his performances, the Hammers decided to purchase him, but he endured a difficult debut campaign at the London Stadium due to fitness problems.

Although West Ham displayed woeful performances last term and suffered relegation, Summerville still showed glimpses of his quality, registering 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

Following his promising performances in the Premier League, Ronald Koeman selected him for the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. He repaid the faith by making four goal contributions in as many matches. However, the forward couldn’t help his country advance beyond the last-32.

Now, The Athletic report that after revamping the midfield, Man Utd could look to sign a new left-winger this summer if they eventually manage to cash-in on Marcus Rashford.

Following Barcelona’s decision not to purchase him permanently, Michael Carrick is ready to reintegrate Rashford into his training, but the winger could still leave before the end of this transfer window.

Summerville to Man Utd

Summerville has been identified as the leading target to bolster the attack, and United have already held exploratory talks with the East London club over this deal.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, West Ham don’t want to let him leave for cheap despite enduring relegation and want around £50m.

Summerville is a right-footed explosive left-winger by trait, but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, Summerville would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they were to purchase him.

Matheus Cunha was the only specialist left-wing option United had last term, and Carrick used Patrick Dorgu to support the Brazilian.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure Summerville’s services during this offseason.