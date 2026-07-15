Man Utd interested in signing Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as per The Athletic.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. However, he struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up.

So, the midfielder decided to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent and join VfL Wolfsburg. After being impressed by his performances at Volkswagen Arena, BVB opted to purchase him in 2023.

Initially, he featured as a rotational option at Signal Iduna Park due to fitness issues before playing regularly last campaign. In 42 appearances across all competitions, Nmecha made eight goal contributions.

After proving his worth in the Bundesliga, Nmecha has secured his place in the Germany national team’s starting line-up. However, he failed to help his country advance beyond the World Cup last-32.

Now, The Athletic report that despite already purchasing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos this summer, Man Utd are considering purchasing another midfielder.

Michael Carrick’s side were keen on Aurelien Tchouameni and were ready to make a move for him had he become available. However, after recently signing a fresh term until 2031 at Real Madrid, he is unlikely to leave anymore.

Nmecha to Man Utd

So, United have been forced to explore alternative options and have identified Nmecha as a serious option. Apart from him, Carrick’s side are also interested in Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and Sander Berge.

Nmecha is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and recently signed a fresh term until 2030 at Signal Iduna Park. So, the German side aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.

Nmecha is a 6ft 3in tall right-footed technically gifted box-to-box midfielder. Moreover, he can provide cover in the defensive midfield position if needed.

He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Nmecha might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they manage to purchase him for a reasonable price.

However, considering the amount of fitness problems Nmecha has suffered in recent years, the Old Trafford club need to be very careful about that before making a move to secure his services this summer.