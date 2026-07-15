Liverpool want Chelsea & Tottenham target Schjelderup

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over a deal to sign SL Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup, as per Portuguese outlet A Bola.

After moving to the Estadio da Luz from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, the 22-year-old initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing glimpses of his qualities last campaign.

In 43 appearances across all competitions, the youngster scored 10 goals and registered seven assists. Moreover, he helped his side remain unbeaten in the Primeira Liga last term.

Having proven his worth in club football, Schjelderup has secured his place in the Norway squad. He guided his country to the World Cup quarter-final before losing to England last weekend, making four goal contributions in six appearances.

Now, A Bola report that with Schjelderup’s existing deal set to expire in 2028, Benfica are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term and have already offered him a new contract.

However, the forward hasn’t accepted the proposal yet as he is seriously considering leaving to take the next step in his career, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea are interested in him and remain attentive to his situation.

Battle

The report state that Benfica initially wanted around €40m[£34m] for Schjelderup but weren’t sure whether any club would be willing to spend that much money for him.

However, following his promising performances in the World Cup, they don’t want to let him leave for anything less than that sum, with the player having an £85m release clause in his current contract.

Schjelderup is a right-footed left-winger by trait. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Tottenham, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the West London club, or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.