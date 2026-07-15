Liverpool eye move to sign Arsenal target Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal target and Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per The Athletic.

After winning the Premier League, the Reds splashed around £450m on seven new signings last summer in a bid to defend their title under Arne Slot.

However, the Merseyside club endured a disappointing campaign last term, finishing fifth in the league. As a result, they have decided to appoint Andoni Iraola as the new manager after parting ways with the Dutch boss.

Now, The Athletic report that following Mohamed Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, Liverpool are considering strengthening the frontline and they admire Barcola very much.

The Reds have been monitoring the 23-year-old’s current situation at Parc des Princes before making a potential swoop this summer.

Apart from Iraola’s side, Arsenal are also keen on reinforcing the frontline and are interested in the Frenchman. However, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is their primary target.

Barcola is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, Les Parisiens are in a solid position to demand a big fee to sell him.

Battle

The report state that apart from Barcola, Liverpool are also interested in Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh, FC Koln forward Said El Mala, and LOSC Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo to bolster the frontline.

Following Leandro Trossard’s impending move to Turkish giants Besiktas, Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli as the only left-wing option. However, he has entered the final year of his current contract and displayed inconsistent performances last season.

Barcola is a left-winger by trait, and speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this window following his difficulties in breaking into Luis Enrique’s starting line-up in big matches over the last two seasons.

The Frenchman is a highly talented player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level for club and country. Moreover, the 23-year-old hasn’t reached his prime yet.

Therefore, the PSG star would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.