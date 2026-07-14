Manchester United keeping tabs on Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde

Manchester United are believed to be keen on signing a left back this summer as Michael Carrick looks for better depth in the position with Luke Shaw ageing and Patrick Dorgu returning at the start of next season after a lengthy injury.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on any developments surrounding the future of Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde and could attempt his signing this summer if conditions prevail.

The 23-year-old is one of Barca’s most important players but with the La Liga outfit still struggling to perfectly balance its books, they may be prepared to sell Balde in the event of a £43 million offer, as per Fichajes, in spite of Hansi Flick wanting to keep him.

Even though Balde has been the primary option for the Catalans in recent seasons at left back, Gerard Martin’s emergence from La Masia coupled with Joao Cancelo’s possible arrival on a permanent transfer have deemed the Spaniard saleable.

Balde an excellent signing

Alejandro Balde has played regular football for Barcelona over the last two seasons and has emerged as one of the world’s strongest and most underrated left backs, who can contribute on both ends of the pitch effectively.

His offensive qualities particularly stand out as he is a great passer of the ball, can make runs into free space thanks to his pace and is also capable of delivering high-quality crosses into the box from the left flank.

Defensively, Balde leverages his rapid speed to remain a step ahead of his opponent and his strong physique, tackling and positional intelligence make him a well-rounded youngster, who would be a solid long-term option for Manchester United.

Balde’s price tag of £43 million could well be within Manchester United’s reach and in a market where there are not many quality left backs available, the Barcelona star promises to be a world-class signing for Michael Carrick’s side.