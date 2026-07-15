Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing summer swoop for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make several additions to their squad prior to the start of next season. Though the Gunners have yet to make any noteworthy purchase barring Ilian Meslier, Spurs have spent lavishly on quality players.

Both Londoners are believed to now be keen on revamping their offensive department and as per Spanish source Fichajes, Arsenal as well as Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer transfer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The former Manchester City marksman is now in the last year of his contract at Camp Nou and as the Catalans look to avoid losing him for free next year, they have made him available for a very reasonably £30 million transfer fee this year.

With Torres not proving very decisive for Spain at the ongoing World Cup with only one assist to his name, Barca might not have much room to increase their asking price and consequently, Arsenal and Spurs could have the chance to sign him on a bargain.

Torres a cost-effective option for PL sides

Ferran Torres promises to be a very frugal option for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old is able to play as a centre forward and comfortably on both flanks, making him an ideal medium-term option for both sides for only £30 million.

Having said that, his Premier League experience with Manchester City would give his suitors enough reason to believe that he will come good for them. While Torres has faced criticism over his finishing, he scored 16 goals and provided two assists last season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur would especially leverage from his off-the-ball movement and ability to get into free spaces in the box, whereas his conversion rate, as well as general tactical awareness with and without the ball will be vital attributes too.

It is fair to think Arsenal would have a higher chance of signing him over Tottenham owing to Champions League participation for next season, whilst having already worked with Mikel Arteta at Man City before, Torres could also play regularly at the Emirates Stadium on the left wing, a role where the Gunners are already looking for new faces.