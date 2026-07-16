Man Utd make approach to sign Manu Kone

Manchester United have approached the representatives of AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné over his potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After what seemed to be a slow start to the summer for the Red Devils, their transfer activity has picked up significantly in recent weeks.

They reached an agreement to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa in what has been widely applauded business.

However, it appears their midfield overhaul is set to continue, as Fabrizio Romano reports that United are in touch with representatives of several defensive midfielders ahead of a possible swoop this summer.

One of the midfielders the club is exploring is Roma’s Koné, according to Romano, who claims that Michael Carrick’s side have discussed signing the Frenchman internally.

While the 20-time English champions have other names on their shortlist, the club have made a formal approach to Koné’s camp over his potential move to Old Trafford this summer, the transfer expert adds.

Kone to Man Utd

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed the Red Devils are exploring the market for additional defensive midfielders, saying, ‘Man United are not done. Man United will sign, and wants to sign, one more midfielder. So Manchester United are looking at defensive midfielders, physical players.

So we have to see which kind of options they will have on the shortlist. But for sure, Manchester United are still looking at midfielders, many, many names among the defensive midfielders.’

He added that United have already initiated formal contact with Koné’s representatives over his potential move.

‘I can tell you, for example, that Manchester United made a call to the agents of Manu Koné from Roma.’

He is one of the players they appreciate. There was a call over the recent days. Let’s see if it’s going to develop,’ he added.

Koné has been one of France’s standout performers in the World Cup, and it’s no surprise that his exclusion from the starting lineup in Les Bleus’ disappointing 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals raised eyebrows.

With his contract at Roma running until 2029, United will need to submit a concrete offer, as Roma will likely demand a fee around his £42m Transfermarkt valuation, especially on the back of an impressive individual World Cup campaign.