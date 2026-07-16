Man Utd hold internal discussions to sign Camavinga

Manchester United have reportedly held internal discussions over a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning every possible major competition.

However, the youngster has struggled to flourish in his career due to fitness problems, missing more than 54 matches across the last three campaigns.

He started only 23 matches across all competitions last term, making three goal contributions. As a result, he failed to secure his place in France’s World Cup squad.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Man Utd are considering signing a new defensive midfielder after purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Despite Camavinga’s recent fitness problems, the Red Devils are interested in him and have held internal discussions over a potential swoop this summer.

However, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, Camavinga, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital.

Camavinga to Man Utd

The journalist claims that apart from Camavinga, Man Utd have identified Manu Kone of AS Roma as a serious target and have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

Camavinga, standing at 6ft tall, is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The Real Madrid star is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and has an eye for long-range passing. Moreover, he can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Camavinga is a talented player and possesses high potential. Despite his recent injury problems, he has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential if he can stay fit going forward.

He even possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, Camavinga might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.