Man Utd tipped to sign Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has urged his ex-club to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the engine room this summer.

After failing to afford top targets like Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, United have bought Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

It has been suggested that the Old Trafford club want at least another midfielder to cope with the demanding fixture schedule next season, having qualified for the Champions League.

Now, during a recent interview (via TEAMtalk), Meulensteen has said that he likes technically gifted midfielders and believes Wharton would be the right option for Man Utd.

Meulensteen said:

“I always like good, technically gifted footballers in the midfield. I’ve liked Adam Wharton for United for a while now because he is so good on the ball and very calm under pressure. He finds any of those front five with one decisive pass, and he rips the opposition right open, and I love that.”

With the 22-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2029, the South London club are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him, with the player valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt.

Wharton to Man Utd

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, Wharton has showcased his qualities in recent years, winning an FA Cup, Conference League and Community Shield.

Top English clubs like Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Man Utd have all focused on reinforcing the midfield department this summer. However, for some reason, they have shown reluctance to make a move for Wharton.

He is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient at taking set-pieces, and is also decent in defensive contributions. The Englishman is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

He is a Premier League proven player, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually listen to Meulensteen’s advice and make a move for the Crystal Palace star.