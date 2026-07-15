Chelsea interested in signing Como’s Jacobo Ramon

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Como star Jacobo Ramón, as per The Athletic.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at Las Rozas before joining Real Madrid’s famous La Fábrica academy at the age of eight.

After rising through the youth system, the Spaniard made his first team debut for Los Blancos last year but struggled to find regular game time. So, he joined Como last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

Ramon enjoyed a promising debut campaign at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, scoring twice and keeping 15 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing fourth in Serie A. They finished ahead of Italian giants like Juventus and AC Milan.

Now, The Athletic report that Chelsea are considering purchasing at least one centre-back in this window and could even buy another one. After being impressed by Ramon’s recent eye-catching performances, they have expressed their interest in signing him.

Apart from the youngster, the West London club are also plotting a swoop for Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix.

Although Real Madrid sold Ramon to Como permanently, they hold full control over his future as they have a buyback clause and a 50% sell-on clause.

Ramon to Chelsea

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Como aren’t in any rush to sell him. After qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition, they are even in a strong position to persuade him to stay.

However, the opportunity to play under a Spanish legend like Xabi Alonso might tempt Ramon to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the player valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt.

He is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed technically gifted centre-back. He is extremely comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Ramon is a talented player and possesses high potential. He even possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Como star would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually formalise their interest in signing him this summer.