Arsenal shortly expected to launch opening bid for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are expected to revamp their offensive department in the summer transfer window with a left winger’s signing set to be a key agenda for Mikel Arteta, more so with Leandro Trossard on the verge of joining Turkish giants Besiktas.

GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that versatile Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is a key target for the Gunners, and Arteta’s side will shortly launch a bid for his services.

Villa value Rogers at £130 million, while Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal close to £100 million, as per the source.

The England international has been among the best Premier League players lately, having contributed to 14 goals and 11 assists across competitions in 2025/26.

Rogers is naturally an attacking midfielder but his ability to play on the left wing is just as effective, and with proven experience in the Premier League and European champions, Arsenal’s intent towards materialising his signing is not a surprise.

Rogers an important signing but not worth a massive fee

Morgan Rogers would be a very important signing for Arsenal in terms of improving the overall quality of their squad, whereas his versatility across midfield and attack will make him a valuable part of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Having said that, Arsenal need to be wary they don’t overpay for the Aston Villa star’s services, especially considering there is a natural winger in Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola available on the market, who may be prepared to join them.

Rogers has extensively played as a number 10 for Aston Villa and the sample size regarding his performances on the left wing is relatively small, so there remains a likelihood that he does not emerge as the most suitable option in an out-wide role in the longer run.

It will be interesting to see how much Arsenal are willing to pay for the Englishman but if Aston Villa stand firm on their £130 million valuation, it might be a better option to look into the signing of a specialist left winger.