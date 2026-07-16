Manchester United linked with surprise swoop for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is on the cusp of joining Besiktas and another key man from their offensive department, Gabriel Martinelli, is also starting to be mooted with a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

Calcio Mercato has reported that interestingly Manchester United are among a number of clubs linked with a swoop for the Brazilian international this summer as Michael Carrick looks to revamp his attack ahead of next season.

With United playing in the Champions League in 2026/27 alongside the Premier League, improving their squad depth is key, and after scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions last season, Martinelli might be a decent option.

Martinelli will have a price tag of approximately £43 million, according to the source, and the likes of AS Roma, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all believed to be keeping tabs on whether the 25-year-old becomes available for a transfer this summer.

Martinelli move to Old Trafford an attractive proposition

Gabriel Martinelli promises to be a great signing for Manchester United this summer, especially as he heads into the 2026/27 season off the back of a triumphant Premier League campaign and finishing as the runner-up in the Champions League.

He has been a key fixture in Arsenal’s squad and did particularly well in last season’s European Cup, scoring vital goals against some of the continent’s biggest clubs, not least Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian international’s close control, explosiveness, ability to drive at defenders with the ball, combined with clinical finishing and a strong defensive work-rate will earn him prominence at Manchester United on their left flank.

It is important to note that Man United are only linked with Martinelli and any possible transfer is nascent at this stage, but for £43 million, a Premier League proven player to bolster an important squad role promises to be an attractive deal.