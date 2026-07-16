Arsenal set to expedite Christos Tzolis pursuit after player informs them of desire to join

Arsenal are mulling over a left winger’s signing this summer and Leandro Trossard’s imminent departure for Besiktas is expected to accelerate their pursuit of an offensive addition, with decisive inroads set to be made over an impressive player.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal have been informed by Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis that he wishes to play for them next season.

The reporter says negotiations between the two clubs are likely to expedite over the coming days as Arsenal look to strengthen their attacking options.

Club Brugge value the 24-year-old at £35 million and having discussed a switch for Tzolis for the last few weeks, it might only be a matter of time before the Gunners get a deal over the line and successfully replace Trossard with a long-term acquisition.

Tzolis an excellent signing for Arsenal

Last season, Christos Tzolis was in absolutely red hot form for Club Brugge as he bagged 22 goals and provided 29 assists in all competitions for the Belgian side, whilst proving reliable as an attacking midfielder, right winger and striker when called upon.

Originally a left winger, which is a position of priority for Arsenal, the Greek international excels in getting the ball out of tight spaces, dribbling past numerous opponents thanks to his acceleration and strong finishing with both feet.

Tzolis also possesses brilliant dead-ball attributes with accurate set-piece deliveries, which would be key for Mikel Arteta, considering the number of goals his side was able to score from corners over the course of last season.

His tactical understanding makes him the ideal profile to add to his attributes as he can play closer to the striker, pull defenders away to make room for his fullback for overlapping runs and read his opponent well without the ball to prevent them from playing out from the back.

Christos Tzolis might not have a prominent role at Arsenal right from the word go, especially if they add another left winger to the mix this summer, but his age, returns in the final third and technical skills make him a reasonably-priced long-term investment.