Man Utd & Arsenal make contact to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per The Athletic.

After finishing third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick’s guidance last campaign, the Red Devils have been busy in this window to reinforce the squad and bridge the gap with Arsenal.

Man Utd have prioritised overhauling the engine room following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue. They have already purchased Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that United are planning to purchase a third midfielder this summer and are exploring defensive-minded players.

The Athletic report that the Red Devils are interested in Bouaddi and have been holding talks with the player’s representatives over the last 12 months.

However, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Arsenal and Manchester City have also been in contact with the midfielder’s camp.

Lille are ready to cash-in on him this summer if they receive a lucrative proposal, but if they want around £85m, the report state that Arsenal and Man Utd might decide to cool their interest in him.

Battle

There are clubs ready to sign Bouaddi this summer and allow him to stay at Lille for a season. However, Man City are keen on integrating him immediately if they buy him, as they want a new midfielder after purchasing Elliot Anderson for a huge fee.

Arsenal are seemingly planning to purchase a new midfielder following Christian Norgaard’s poor debut campaign and Martin Zubimendi’s inconsistent performances last term.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães but are seemingly keen on Bouaddi as well.

The youngster is a right-footed defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future.

Therefore, Bouaddi would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.