Liverpool urged to sign West Ham star Jarrod Bowen

Former Liverpool striker turned pundit Michael Owen has urged his former club to sign West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, the Reds have found themselves thin in numbers in the attacking department.

Although they have purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, Andoni Iraola needs a more established option to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions next season.

Now, during a recent interview (via Liverpool ECHO), Owen has said that Liverpool don’t need to buy a new striker to replace Ekitike as the Frenchman will return at some point, and Alexander Isak is capable enough to lead the line despite his below-average performances last term.

Instead, Liverpool would be better off signing a new right-winger to replace Salah’s goals, and Bowen would be a risk-free acquisition. He is a ‘brilliant’ forward with Premier League experience and can score goals consistently.

Bowen isn’t a young player anymore and is too good to play in the Championship. So, Liverpool should even sign him for a season-long loan if they possible.

Owen said:

“Jarrod Bowen’s just crying out. I mean, there’s no risk. He’s brilliant. He’ll score plenty of goals, he’s played in the Premier League. I certainly don’t want to upset West Ham fans, but surely someone of his quality can’t be playing in the Championship for a year. “I mean, it’s not like he’s 17, and starting his career. He’s got to be playing in the top teams. Even if they loaned him for a year. West Ham get back up and then he can go back, and that gives Liverpool time to find someone else.”

Bowen to Liverpool

The 29-year-old is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover centrally. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers. Moreover, he can finish off his chances, is efficient at taking set-pieces, and also works hard without possession.

Since moving to the London Stadium from Hull City, Bowen has established himself as a talismanic figure. Although the Hammers displayed poor performances last term, the Englishman showcased his qualities.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, he scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists. Bowen is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Therefore, Bowen would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually listen to Owen’s advice and make a move to sign him.