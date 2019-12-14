[Teams] Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will look to cement their place in the top four when they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has made just one change from the side that beat Lille in the Champions League in midweek with Mason Mount coming in for Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho keep their place in midfield for Chelsea.
Cesar Azpilicueta continues at right-back with Emerson Palmpeiri at left-back so Reece James has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again. Antonio Rudiger starts his second game in four days having made a successful return to action against Lille after recovering from a knee injury.
Kurt Zouma keeps his place in the Chelsea back four so Andreas Christensen must settle for a place on the bench. Willian and Christian Pulisic keep their places in attack with Tammy Abraham leading the line up front so Callun Hudson-Odoi, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi are named on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham
Subs: Christensen, Pedro, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, James
Bournemouth
Ramsdale, Stacey, Francis, Mepham, Rico, Gosling, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, King
Subs: Boruc, Surman, Solanke, Stanislas, Simpson, Kilkenny, Dobre