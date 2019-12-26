[Teams] Chelsea vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will look to cement their position in the top four with a win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has recalled Jorginho with the Italian international replacing Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park as N’Golo Kante keeps his place. Ross Barkley must make do with a place among the substitutes.
It looks like Chelsea will stick with a back three of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri occupying the wing-back positions. There is no place for Marcos Alonso or Reece James on the bench but Andreas Christensen is in the matchday squad.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is given a recall in the Chelsea attack while Willian keeps his place meaning Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are named among the substitutes this afternoon.
Tammy Abraham once again leads the line up front so Michy Batshuayi is on the bench along with Pedro.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham
Subs: Christensen, Barkley, Pedro, Caballero, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi
Southampton
McCarthy, Cedric, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Adams, Obafemi
Subs: Yoshida, Vestergaard, Ings, Romeu, Boufal, Gunn, Danso