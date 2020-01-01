[Teams] Brighton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium
Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on fourth place when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has switched to a back four with Antonio Rudiger partnered by Kurt Zouma in the middle of defence meaning Fikayo Tomori drops to the bench. Reece James is fit to be recalled at right-back after recovering from an ankle injury with Cesar Azpilicueta moving across to the left side of the back four so Emerson Palmeiri drops out.
Jorginho is recalled to start alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield therefore Mateo Kovacic makes way to the bench. Mason Mount starts in the Chelsea attack alongside Willian while Callum Hudson-Odoi makes way for the fit again Christian Pulisic after he recovered from a knock.
Tammy Abraham leads the line once again and he’ll be looking to build on his winner against Arsenal. Michy Batshuayi is among the substitutes along with Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Chrtistensen and youngster Tariq Lamptey.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Brighton
Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Pröpper, Bissouma; Alzate, Mooy, Trossard; Maupay.
Subs: Button, Duffy, Bernardo, Stephens, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly
Chelsea
Kepa; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Lamptey, Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuati