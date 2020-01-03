Man Utd hit by fresh double fitness blow ahead of Wolves trip + Pogba injury update
Manchester United have been dealt a fresh double fitness blow ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Wolves while there is also an update on Paul Pogba’s latest injury setback.
United head to Molineux on Saturday evening for their FA Cup third round clash but it looks as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make-do without the services of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for the game.
The Mirror are one of several media outlets reporting that the pair arrived at United’s Carrington training base this morning only to leave just minutes later after being sent home with sickness issues.
The news came shortly after Solskjaer had confirmed at his pre-match press conference that some of his players were suffering from illness so it looks like Martial and Lingard are set to miss the trip to Wolves tomorrow evening.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“There’s a little bit of illness in the camp, but that’s normal through this time of year, so we just have to find out tomorrow who’s waking up okay,”
Martial and Lingard’s absence would by a big blow to Solskjaer as the Man Utd boss is already without Scott McTominay while Paul Pogba has been ruled out for around a month with an ankle injury.
Pogba only recently made his return to action after missing two months with an ankle problem but he missed the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night after suffering a fresh setback.
Some media reports suggested the latest injury may be linked to a potential move away from Old Trafford but Solskjaer has moved to clarify Pogba’s situation by confirming the midfielder will be out for three to four weeks after having an operation on a new injury.
The United boss told ManUtd.com:
Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, had a reaction, and couldn’t go to Burnley, as he felt his ankle was sore. We did a scan and it’s not the same injury, it’s a different injury. Of course, when you get that scan, we speak to him.
”You always consult your own medical people as well, like I did when I did my operation. You want the best second opinion and the advice was to have it done. It’s not a major one, and probably, as I said, three or four weeks.”
There is better news regarding Diogo Dalot as the defender could make his return from injury tomorrow. Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Tom Fosu-Mensah are also on the verge of being available again but the FA Cup clash with Wolves is expected to come too soon for the defensive quartet.
Solskjaer is set to freshen things up for the trip to Molineux with the likes of Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood pushing for recalls.