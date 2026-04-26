Enzo Fernandez produces exceptional display for Chelsea in Leeds win

Enzo Fernández netted the decisive goal as Chelsea defeated Leeds United at Wembley to reach their 17th FA Cup final, and first since 2022.

Fernández’s open admiration for Enzo Maresca during the international break and a flirtatious admiration for the city of Madrid resulted in a fine and a two-game suspension, including the quarter-final rout of Port Vale.

Following a dismal sequence of five consecutive league defeats without finding the net — their worst run since 1912 — the decision to part ways with Liam Rosenior earlier in the week appears, for now, to have been justified.

Back in the side and once again wearing the captain’s armband, the Argentine stepped up to open the scoring early in the first half, marking the beginning of Calum McFarlane’s second spell in charge this season.

At full time, Fernandez finished the game with 79 touches and completed 49 out of his 59 passes with an 83% success rate, according to stats from FOTMOB.

He was the key orchestrator of Chelsea’s attack and defence, dropping deep during build-up and when Leeds were in possession, while also being at the right attacking position when the Blues were on the attack, which led to his goal in the first half.

Exceptional performance

Chelsea could have added more from his four created chances, but he was clinical enough to score from one of his two shots on goal.

McFarlane utilised the 25-year-old’s passing range to full effect in the game, as evidenced by his eight passes into the final third. At the same time, he was also reliable in preserving the lead, making four recoveries, three tackles and eight ground duels won.

The Argentine international has now taken his tally to 13 goals across all competitions this season, with only Morgan Gibbs-White (16) netting more among Premier League midfielders during the 2025–26 campaign.

Chelsea have now progressed to their 17th FA Cup Final, with only Manchester United (22) and Arsenal (21) reaching the final more times in the competition’s history.

It marked a clear improvement from the Blues, who entered the contest on the back of seven defeats in their previous eight outings across all competitions.

They are set to return to Wembley Stadium on May 16 to face Manchester City, marking their first final since 2022, where Liverpool beat them on penalties.