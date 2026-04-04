[Teams] Southampton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup quarter-final clash

Arsenal will be looking to get their campaign back on track as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium tonight with a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs.

The Gunners slipped to defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final before the international break so they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways against the Saints tonight.

Boss Mikel Arteta had several injury concerns to worry about ahead of the game after 11 Arsenal players withdrew from international duty due to various issues. The good news is that some of those players have recovered to take their place in the squad this evening but several other big names miss out.

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues to be the cup-keeper for Arsenal despite his error in the Carabao Cup final. Number one goalkeeper David Raya is named among the substitutes this evening.

Myles Lewis-Skelly gets a run out at left-back with Piero Hincapie ruled out with a knock that he sustained while away on international duty. Riccardo Calafiori is on the bench. Ben White continues at right-back with Jurrien Timber still nursing an ankle injury.

William Saliba was a doubt for the game with his own ankle complaint and he’s only fit enough for a place on the bench. Gabriel Magalhaes is, however, passed fit to start after a knee issue. He’s partnered by Cristhian Mosquera in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Martin Zubimendi is handed a rest as Christian Norgaard starts in the holding role. Declan Rice is ruled out with a knock that forced him to withdraw from England duty so Kai Havertz starts in midfield tonight.

Odegaard returns

Arsenal are handed a boost as Martin Odegaard returns to captain the side at St Mary’s Stadium after recovering from a knee injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks. The Norwegian international will hope to solve Arsenal’s lack of creative edge that’s been apparent in his absence.

Bukayo Saka isn’t involved tonight after withdrawing from England duty last week. It was feared Noni Madueke had suffered a serious knee injury after limping off against Uruguay late last month. However, the winger has made a swift recovery to make the bench tonight.

Max Dowman is therefore handed a chance to impress on the right-wing. The teenager has been a revelation since breaking into the senior squad so fans will be keen to see if he can put his stamp on the game against Southampton.

Gabriel Martinelli gets a start on the left wing with Leandro Trossard ruled out due to a groin problem. Gabriel Jesus is handed a start up front so Viktor Gyokeres is on the bench. Eberechi Eze is ruled out with a calf problem so he joins Mikel Merino on the sidelines.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Southampton

Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Bragg, Jander, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Stewart

Subs: Long, Quarshie, Romeu, Charles, Edozie, Robinson, Archer, Oyekunle, Larin.

Arsenal

Kepa, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Odegaard, Havertz, Dowman, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Raya, Saliba, Gyokeres, Madueke, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Harriman-Annous, O’Neill, Salmon.