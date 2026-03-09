FA Cup quarter-final draw: Liverpool get nightmare tie but good draw for Arsenal & Chelsea

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup have taken place with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City discovering their fate.

Undoubtedly the tie of the round sees Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool face-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City beat Newcastle United 3-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday night to book their place in the last-8. Savinho made it 1-1 after Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring and a double from Omar Marmoush in the second half secured victory for City.

Liverpool eased into the quarter-finals after beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux Stadium on Friday evening. Andrew Robertson, Mo Salah and Curtis Jones were all on the scoresheet for the Reds before Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back for Wolves in stoppage time.

City and Liverpool will now do-battle at the Etihad for a place in the semi-finals.

Premier League leaders Arsenal booked their place in the last-8 with a hard fought 2-1 victory away to Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon. Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze scored two fine goals to claim victory for the Gunners over the gutsy League One outfit.

Arsenal will now play Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. The Saints beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage to secure their place in the next round and the Championship side have now got themselves a bumper home tie against the Gunners.

Chelsea were made to work for their place in the quarter-finals after edging past Wrexham after extra time. Sam Smith put Wrexham ahead before an Arthur Okonkwo own goal levelled things up before the break. Josh Acheampong forced extra time after cancelling out Callum Doyle’s goal. Garnacho and Joao Pedro scored in extra time to secure a 4-2 win for the Blues.

Chelsea have now been drawn to play Port Vale in the quarters. Vale – who sit bottom of League One – beat Sunderland at the weekend and they’ve now got a lucrative trip to West London to look forward to.

The final quarter final sees the winner of tonight’s 5th round clash between West Ham and Brentford take on Leeds United.

The ties will take place on the weekend of Friday 3rd to Monday 6th April.