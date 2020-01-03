Teenage duo start as Solskjaer makes 7 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves
Manchester United take on Wolves at Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: David De Gea is set to be given a rest with Solskjaer confirming that Sergio Romero will start between the sticks tomorrow evening.
Defence: Man Utd are expected to freshen things up in defence as Solskjaer gives some players a rest following a hectic festive period so Phil Jones is set for a recall. Victor Lindelof could be the man to make way with Harry Maguire keeping his place as Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are still lacking fitness.
Teenage star Brandon Williams is expected to replace Luke Shaw at left-back while Ashley Young could come in at right-back in order to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka a breather.
Midfield: Manchester United have been dealt a major blow ahead of the game as they’ll be without Paul Pogba for around a month after he underwent surgery on a fresh ankle injury.
Scott McTominay is also still on the sidelines with a knee ligament problem while Solskjaer says young duo James Garner and Dylan Levitt aren’t fit enough to start so there isn’t much room for rotation in midfield.
Andreas Pereira could be deployed in a deeper role with Nemanja Matic keeping his place as that would give Solskjaer the opportunity to hand Fred a well-earned rest. Jesse Lingard could keep his place in the attacking midfield position.
Attack: Man Utd should make a couple of changes in attack with teenage striker Mason Greenwood almost certain to be handed a start against Wolves this weekend having impressed this season.
Anthony Martial could be given a rest with Greenwood starting through the middle but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Marcus Rashford keep his place in the United attack as Solskjaer will want to retain one of his key players.
Juan Mata should come in to the side after being on the bench during the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night so Daniel James could drop out at Wolves.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: