Chelsea tipped to trump Liverpool with £100m summer bid to sign sought after star
Chelsea are being tipped to trump Liverpool to the signing of Jadon Sancho by launching a £100m summer bid for the Borussia Dortmund attacker, according to reports via the Express.
The Blues have been strongly linked with a number of players this winter after having their transfer ban lifted but the report says Frank Lampard may decide to wait until the summer to do any major transfer business.
Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League so Lampard may feel his squad is good enough to see him through the coming months before making significant changes in the summer.
The Express cite a report from The Athletic that claims Chelsea could save the majority of their £150m transfer kitty in order to launch a £100m swoop to sign Sancho at the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move back to the Premier League and the report suggests Chelsea are ready to fend off stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to sign the talented winger.
Sancho came through the youth ranks at Watford and spent two years with Manchester City before moving to Dortmund in 2017. The teenage star has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom during his time in Germany as he’s now considered one of the best young talents in world football.
The attacker has provided 26 goals and 36 assists in 79 games for Dortmund and he’s expected to be an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad having made 11 appearances for England so far.
Liverpool have been hotly tipped to make a move to lure Sancho to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to further strengthen the champions-elect but it appears Chelsea could now be considered favourites.
Sancho was born in London so a move back to his home-town may appeal to the young winger and Chelsea have the financial clout to get a deal done with Dortmund at the end of the season.