Key man ruled out as Lampard makes 8 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Burnley
Chelsea take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a recall after being rested for the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest last weekend so Willy Caballero will drop back to the bench.
Defence: We should see Chelsea making plenty of changes in defence as Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma are expected to be given recalls after being rested last time out. Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen are set to drop out.
Cesar Azpilicueta will also come back into the side tomorrow but he may start at left-back with Emerson Palmeiri making way. That would mean Reece James keeping his place on the right side of the back four.
Midfield: Lampard will give N’Golo Kante a recall after he had a well-earned breather against Forest last time out while Jorginho should keep his place in the deep lying playmaker role.
Mateo Kovacic is likely to keep his place in the Chelsea starting eleven so Ross Barkley could be the man to make way after he made his long-awaited return from injury last weekend.
Attack: We’re likely to see wholesale changes in attack with Tammy Abraham recalled to lead the line up front after he didn’t feature against Forest in the FA Cup tie. Michy Batshuayi will drop back to the bench while Olivier Giroud won’t be involved as he looks to secure a move away from west London.
Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of the game with a groin injury so Mason Mount may start on the left with Callum Hudson-Odoi making way. Willian is set for a recall in the Chelsea attack with Pedro dropping to the bench.
Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: