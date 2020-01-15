[Teams] Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United take on Wolves in their FA Cup third round reply at Old Trafford this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has freshened things up in goal with Sergio Romero coming in for David De Gea between the sticks. Brandon Williams starts at left-back with Luke Shaw not involved while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all start in the back four with Phil Jones on the bench.
Nemanja Matic starts in midfield alongside Fred with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay still on the sidelines while Juan Mata keeps his place in the attacking midfield position after impressing at the weekend.
Marcus Rashford is given a rest as Mason Greenwood starts in attack for Manchester United. Daniel James will also support Anthony Martial with Jesse Lingard, andreas Pereira and Tahith Chong among the substitutes.
As for Wolves, they go with Raul Jimenez up front with Adama Traore and Neto in support. Joao Moutinho is joined by Ruben Neves in midfield.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, Greenwood, Mata, James, Martial
Subs: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Lingard, Pereira, Chong, Rashford
Wolves
Ruddy, Dedoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto, Adama, Raul, Neto
Subs: Patricio, Bennett, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Kilman, Ashley-Seal, Rasmussen