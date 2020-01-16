Arsenal line-up £6m bid after opening talks to sign 27-year-old star
Arsenal are lining-up a £6m swoop to sign Layvin Kurzawa after holding talks with the Paris Saint-Germain full-back about a move to north London, according to reports.
Mikel Arteta needs to revamp the squad he inherited from former boss Unai Emery and defence is a particular area of concern as Arsenal have suffered a number of injury problems at the back this season.
Calum Chambers has been ruled out for up to nine months with a knee ligament injury, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding have both spent large parts of the campaign on the sidelines while Kieran Tierney has managed to play just nine games since joining from Celtic last summer.
The Scottish international isn’t expected to return to training until March after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury and with Sead Kolasinac also struggling with ankle and hip injuries, Arsenal have been low on options at left-back in recent weeks.
Arteta admitted earlier this week that the injury situation in defence has changed his transfer plans this month and it looks like Arsenal have now decided to accelerate their interest in Kurzawa.
RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claims Arsenal have held talks with the French defender and were initially looking at signing him on a free transfer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.
However, our problems at left-back have forced the club to bring forward those plans and The Sun claims Arsenal are now lining-up a £6m bid to sign Kurzawa this month to help ease our injury crisis during the second half of the season.
Kurzawa joined PSG in a £20m deal from Monaco in 2015 and he’s made over 100 appearances to help the French giants win three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and eight other domestic cup competitions over the past four years.
However, the 27-year-old has failed to hold down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven this season having started just 6 league games so he’s running down his contract with a view to securing a fresh start away from France.
The Sun says Kurzawa – who’s been capped 13 times by France – has already turned down a move to Inter Milan as he wants to come to the Premier League and Arsenal are reportedly confident of getting a deal wrapped-up this month.