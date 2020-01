Talks underway: Ligue 1 star to join Man Utd or Chelsea, deal will cost around £51m Boubakary Soumare is set to join Manchester United or Chelsea... Posted January 16, 2020

Key trio out as Arteta makes 2 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Sheff Utd Arsenal take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium Saturday... Posted January 16, 2020

Talks underway as Arsenal & Tottenham battle to sign 28-year-old international Arsenal and Tottenham in are in fierce battle with a... Posted January 16, 2020

Solskjaer offers update after Man Utd suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Liverpool Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered an update on Marcus Rashford... Posted January 16, 2020

Man Utd agree personal terms with 15-goal star ahead of proposed £50m move Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and... Posted January 16, 2020

Arsenal line-up £6m bid after opening talks to sign 27-year-old star Arsenal are lining-up a £6m swoop to sign Layvin Kurzawa... Posted January 16, 2020