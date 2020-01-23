Arsenal locked in talks to sign 23-year-old star as Arteta eyes first signing
Arsenal are locked in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal to sign Mykola Matviyenko as Mikel Arteta tries to bring in another centre-back this month, according to reports via Football London.
Defence has continued to be Arsenal’s weak point throughout the season and Arteta is targeting reinforcements after losing Calum Chambers for at least six months following surgery on a knee ligament injury.
Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move away from the Emirates following a disappointing campaign with the German blasted by his own fans for another sloppy error during the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.
Arsenal desperately need to improve at the back if they’re to salvage anything from this season and it seems the north Londoners have identified Matviyenko as a prime transfer target this month.
Football London are citing quotes coming from the 23-year-old’s agent Yuriy Danchenko that claim Arsenal are locked in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal to sign Matviyenko before the transfer window closes.
Danchenko is quoted by Football London as telling Ukranian media:
“My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings,”
“The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.”
Matviyenko has been with Shakhtar his entire career having come through their youth ranks and he’s now an established part of the first team set-up, making 21 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.
The youngster has also represented Ukraine 20 times at senior level and put in some impressive performances for Shakhtar in the Champions League this season so he certainly looks to have a bright future in the game.
His potential has alerted Manchester City as Football London claim Pep Guardiola is also eyeing a the defender but it seems Arsenal have stolen a march on their rivals as they look to get a deal thrashed out this month.
Matviyenko has fuelled the speculation after liking an Instagram post about a proposed move to Arsenal while he also liked a post that included his agents quotes confirming negotiations with the Gunners.
We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Matviyenko could be a shrewd piece of business by Arsenal if they can get a deal agreed as he should cost a reasonable fee and has the potential to develop into a fine centre-back.
Grandad
January 23, 2020 at 1:07 pm
Matviyenko is a class act who has a wand of a left foot.He is quick and adaptable in that he can play as a left back or left CB.At 6ft.he lacks height for the PL but makes up for it in his game intelligence.He would be a great signing for Arsenal.