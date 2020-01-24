Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms fitness boost but 5 others miss FA Cup clash
Manchester United will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the trip to Prenton Park, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Victor Lindelof.
The Swedish international missed Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford due to illness but Solskjaer has confirmed Lindelof has now made a full recovery and will be in contention to face Tranmere this weekend.
The Man Utd boss also revealed his side suffered no fresh injury concerns following the defeat to Burnley in midweek but Axel Tuanzebe remains on the sidelines for Sunday’s FA Cup clash.
The young defender has taken longer than expected to recover from a thigh injury but Solskjaer is hoping Tuanzebe will be back in full training after next month’s winter break.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“Victor will be available again. He’s recovered so it’s one more to choose from. That’s good and I don’t think anyone suffered any bad injuries, no, in midweek.”
“Axel will be back after the mid-season break, training with us. He’s had a difficult spell as well because it’s taken so much longer than we thought. We had to make sure he is fine when he gets back.
Elsewhere, Man Utd will still be without Paul Pogba as the midfielder continues his rehabilitation following ankle surgery while Scott McTominay is also still on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Obviously Marcus Rashford won’t be available on Sunday as United’s top scorer has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a back injury while Marcos Rojo is still recovering from a calf problem so Solskjaer will be without five players this weekend.
The United boss is expected to rotate his squad for the Tranmere game so the likes of Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are pushing for recalls. Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah could also feature after returning from serious injuries recently.