Teenager starts as Solskjaer makes 7 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up v Tranmere
Manchester United take on Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero started in both the FA Cup third round games against Wolves so the Argentine is expected to come in for David De Gea on Sunday.
Defence: Man Utd have been handed a boost as Victor Lindelof is back in contention after recovering from an illness that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in midweek. The Swedish international is expected to be recalled with Phil Jones making way.
Solskjaer is set to rest some of his key men so Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may get the afternoon off. Diogo Dalot is pushing for a start so he could come in at right-back while Solskjaer has suggested Eric Bailly will get a recall after returning to full fitness recently.
Luke Shaw is expected to replace Brandon Williams at left-back but Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo remain on the sidelines due to injury.
Midfield: Manchester United will continue to be without Paul Pogba as he’s still recovering from ankle surgery and Scott McTominay is also still on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury that will keep him out for at least another month.
Therefore, Solskjaer doesn’t have too many options in midfield so Andreas Pereira may drop in to a deeper role. Nemanja Matic could be given a rest so Fred may keep his place and the Brazilian will be looking to continue his fine recent form.
Attack: Marcus Rashford remains on the sidelines as he’s been ruled out for around two months with a fractured back and I expect Solskjaer to give Anthony Martial a rest as he needs to be protected with Rashford out.
Mason Greenwood should be given a recall to start up front for Manchester United on Sunday and it will be a huge opportunity for the teenager to show what he’s capable of.
Daniel James could keep his place on the left wing this weekend while Juan Mata may be deployed on the right. Jesse Lingard is expected to be given a recall having not started in any of United’s last four matches in all competitions.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up:
