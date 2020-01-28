Arsenal have deal in place to sign £30m-rated international star Arsenal have got a deal in place to sign Mykola... Posted January 28, 2020

5 Ways You Can Make Watching Football More Exciting For most football fans, there’s no way to improve watching... Posted January 28, 2020

[Photo] Mystery man arrives for Man Utd medical amid false claims it’s £20m star A mystery player has arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training... Posted January 28, 2020

Man Utd on verge of agreeing deal to sign 15-goal star after tabling £59m offer Man Utd are on the verge of agreeing a deal... Posted January 27, 2020

[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the... Posted January 27, 2020

Player in London ready to undergo medical after Tottenham submit £25m bid Steven Bergwijn is in London to undergo his medical after... Posted January 27, 2020