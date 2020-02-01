[Teams] Leicester City vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups from the King Power
Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on fourth place when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has surprisingly dropped number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the game with Willy Caballero starting in goal. Reece James is passed fit to start at right-back after shaking off a knock so Cesar Azpilicueta will line-up at left-back.
Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are selected to start in the middle of the back four meaning Fikayo Tomori has to settle for a place on the bench while Kurt Zouma isn’t included in the matchday squad for Chelsea.
Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are recalled to start in midfield after being rested for the FA Cup win over Hull City last week so Mateo Kovacic drops to the bench along with Ross Barkley. Mason Mount keeps his place.
Tammy Abraham is passed fit to return up front after recovering from an ankle injury so Michy Batshuayi makes way. Pedro keeps his place ahead of Willian while Callum Hudson-Odoi starts with Christian Pulisic still out injured.
As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy leads the line up front with James Maddison and Ashley Barnes offering support along with Ayoze Perez.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Leicester
Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Perez, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Justin, Fuchs, Praet, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho.
Chelsea
Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pedro
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Barkley, Willian, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Tomori