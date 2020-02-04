2 new signings added to Arsenal’s Europa League squad, 20y/o forward also included
Arsenal have added January signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to their Europa League squad list for the knockout stages of the competition while Eddie Nketiah is also included.
As per UEFA rules, clubs competing in European competitions are allowed to register up to three new players for the knockout rounds and Arsenal had until midnight on Monday 3 February to submit their revised squad list.
Mikel Arteta has now done so, as confirmed on UEFA.com, and he’s added Soares and Mari to the squad after the defensive duo competed their moves to Arsenal during the closing stages of the January window.
Full-back Soares has joined from Southampton on an initial six-month loan deal with a view to a permanent free transfer when his contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of the season.
Mari completed an initial loan move to the Emirates Stadium from Flamengo and the Spanish centre-back could join on a permanent basis if the club chooses to take up that option in the summer.
Both players will now be available for the knockout stages of the Europa League while Nketiah has also been added to the squad after the 20-year-old cut short his loan spell at Leeds United.
Nketiah is named on the B-list for Under-21 players and he’ll be hoping to get his chance to impress under Arteta during the second half of the season, especially with Alexandre Lacazette struggling in front of goal.
Konstantinos Mavropanos has been axed from the Arsenal squad list after he joined Nurenberg on loan last month but we have plenty of defenders to choose from. Calum Chambers is still named in the squad despite being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.
Soares is still recovering from a knee injury so he’s not expected to be available for Arsenal’s last-32 clash with Olympiakos but Mari is fully fit so he’ll be hoping he can impress in training and force his way into Arteta’s plans.
Arsenal travel to Greece for the first leg on February 20 before hosting Olympiakos at the Emirates the following week. Progress in the Europa League is vital as we have virtually no chance of finishing in the top four this season so we need to win the Europa to get ourselves back in the Champions League next season.