[Photos] Triple injury boost as Arsenal trio train during winter camp in Dubai
Mikel Arteta has been handed a triple injury boost as Bukayo Saka, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson have all taken part in training during Arsenal’s winter camp in Dubai.
The club have the weekend off for a mid-season break so Arteta has whisked the players off to the UAE to enjoy some warm weather and prepare for next weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.
There is some positive news on Saka as the versatile young winger has been able to train today after making a swift recovery from a knee injury that forced him off at half-time during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Burnley last time out.
Kolasinac missed the trip to Turf Moor and Arsenal’s previous three games in all competitions due to a thigh injury but the Serbian full-back was also part of the squad that took part in training in Duabi today.
In a triple boost, Nelson is also back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the last four games so it looks like all three players could be in contention to take on Newcastle next weekend.
New signing Pablo Mari also took part in the training session as he continues to get used to his new team mates and the centre-back could be in the squad against the Magpies on Sunday week.
Fellow January signing Cedric Soares continued to undertake individual training away from the rest of the squad as he’s still carrying a knee injury but there was no sign of long-term absentees Kieran Tierney or Calum Chambers.
Here are some photos from the first training session in Dubai: