Key men return as Klopp makes 11 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Norwich
Champions-elect Liverpool take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There will be wholesale changes from the side that beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last time out so Alisson Becker will be recalled in goal with Adrian on the bench.
Defence: Klopp rested his entire first team squad for the FA Cup replay last week as the Liverpool players enjoyed a well-earned break but the key men are all set for recalls this weekend.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Djik will all come back into the defence against Norwich while Joe Gomez is expected to start ahead of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. The England international has impressed in the middle of Liverpool’s back four in recent months so he should continue his partnership alongside Van Dijk.
Youngsters Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever and Adam Lewis will all drop out despite keeping an impressive clean sheet against Shrewsbury Town.
Midfield: Liverpool will also recall their big-guns in midfield with Fabinho expected to start in the holding role after making a successful return to fitness following an ankle injury.
Jordan Henderson should start as he’s been in superb form this season while Gini Wijnaldum may get the nod ahead of Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain despite the former Arsenal man scoring in his last two appearances.
Naby Keita is another option for Klopp but I think we’ll see him named on the bench while James Milner could be back in the squad after returning to training following a hamstring injury.
Attack: Liverpool will assess the fitness of Sadio Mane as the attacker has been training this week after overcoming a thigh injury that kept him out of the last three games. However, with a huge Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid coming-up next week, I don’t think Klopp will rush Mane back so he may have to settle for a place on the bench this weekend.
Mohamed Salah should return after being rested against Shrewsbury while Roberto Firmino will lead the line up front. Klopp could start Takumi Minamino on the left wing but I think Divock Origi may get the nod against Norwich.
Xherdan Shaqiri could be back in the squad after recovering from a calf complaint but the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will make way despite impressing in the FA Cup last time out.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: