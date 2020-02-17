Chelsea vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up’s | Prediction
Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening with both clubs desperate to boost their top four hopes.
News broke over the weekend that Manchester City are facing a two year ban from European competition for breaching FFP rules which could mean fifth place will be enough to qualify for the Champions League. However, City are appealing the decision so the likes of Chelsea and United will still be aiming for fourth to ensure their seat at Europe’s elite table next season.
The Blues are currently in pole position as they occupy fourth place having drawn 2-2 with third-placed Leicester City two weeks ago. However, Tottenham moved up to fifth and to within just one point of Chelsea with a late win over Aston Villa yesterday so Frank Lampard’s men are under pressure to respond with a positive result this evening.
Man Utd head into the game off the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw with Wolves before the winter break and they currently languish way down in ninth position in the Premier League table.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can blow the race for fourth wide open with a win tonight as victory would see United climb up to seventh and to within just three points of Chelsea so it’s all to play for at Stamford Bridge.
Team news
Chelsea will make a late decision over Tammy Abraham’s involvement after he aggravated an ankle injury against Leicester two weeks ago. The striker has trained in recent days so is expected to be passed fit to start.
Christian Pulisic has stepped-up his recovery from an adductor injury but this game still comes too soon for the winger while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also still lacking fitness following a long recovery from an Achilles injury.
Lampard is expected to recall number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was axed for the draw at Leicester while Mateo Kovacic and Willian are also pushing for recalls to the Chelsea side.
Manchester United welcome Nemanja Matic back into the squad after he served a one-game suspension last time out but Paul Pogba is still working his way back from ankle surgery.
Scott McTominay has made progress in his recovery from a knee injury but the Scotsman isn’t available just yet while Marcus Rashford remains on the sidelines with a fractured back.
Deadline-Day signing Odion Ighalo has travelled to London but isn’t expected to start after being forced to train away from the main Man Utd squad since arriving on loan due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Expected line-ups
Prediction
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Chelsea have an excellent record in this fixture as they’ve lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games against Man Utd so they’ll be looking to maintain that record this evening. However, United have already won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this season and won the reverse fixture 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the campaign so they shouldn’t be underestimated.
Goals have been hard to come by for Man Utd lately as they’ve failed to score in four of their last five league games but Chelsea have been inconsistent at home this season so this is going to be an intriguing game. Neither side can afford to lose and I think we might end up seeing a rather cagey 1-1 draw.