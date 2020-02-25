[Teams] Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge this evening.
Frank Lampard has kept faith with the same starting eleven that beat Tottenham at the weekend so Willy Caballero keeps his place in goal with Kepa once again on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta starts in the back three alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger so Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place among the substitutes.
Reece James starts in the right wing-back position while Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left after putting-in a goal-scoring display at the weekend. N’Golo Kante is ruled out for Chelsea through injury so Mateo Kovacic starts alongside Jorginho in the middle of midfield.
Ross Barkley did enough against Tottenham to keep his place while Mason Mount also starts this evening. Olivier Giroud is rewarded for scoring the opening goal against Spurs as he leads the line up front with Tammy Abraham on the bench alongside Willian.
As for Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard starts at right-back meaning Josh Kimmich lines-up alongside Thiago in midfield. Serge Gnabry starts in attack along with Kingsley Coman while Robert Lewandowski leads the line up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Caballero; Apzilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Barkley, Mount; Giroud.
Subs: Kepa, Abraham, Willian, Pedro, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour
Bayern Munich
Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.
Subs: Ulreich, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee