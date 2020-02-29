[Teams] Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium
Chelsea take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon looking for a win to cement their place in the top four.
Frank Lampard has made two changes from the side that were thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week with Fikayo Tomori recalled to start alongside Andears Christensen in defence. Antonio Rudiger is dropped to the bench.
Pedro is also given a recall in the Chelsea attack with Ross Barkley making way. Willy Caballero keeps his place in goal so Kepa remains on the bench while Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James also retain their places in defence.
Marcos Alonso remains on the wing for the Blues while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic continue in midfield with N’Golo Kante ruled out through injury. Olivier Giroud will once again lead the line up front with Tammy Abraham ruled out after aggravating an ankle injury against Bayern.
Michy Batshuayi is back on the bench where he’s joined by Willian as Mason Mount keeps his place in the Chelsea attack this afternoon. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in the squad as he takes his place on the bench.
As for Bournemouth, Callum Wilson and Josh King start in attack with Dominic Solanke among the substitutes while Ryan Fraser starts on the wing ahead of Harry Wilson.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Bournemouth
Ramsdale; Stacey, S.Cook, Aké, Smith; Lerma, L.Cook, Billing; Fraser, C.Wilson, King.
Subs: Boruc, Francis, Rico, Gosling, Stanislas, H. Wilson, Solanke
Chelsea
Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pedro, Mount; Giroud.
Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Loftus-Cheek, Gilmour, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi