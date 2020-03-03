[Teams] Chelsea vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge tonight with the English giants set to battle for a place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.
Frank Lampard has recalled Kepa in goal as Willy Caballero makes way while Antonio Rudiger comes into the defence alongside Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Fikayo Tomori drops out along with Reece James and Andreas Christensen.
Billy Gilmour is given a chance to impress in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic with Jorginho names on the bench. Olivier Giroud keeps his place up front and is supported by Pedro and Willian with Mason Mount among the subs.
Jurgen Klopp has named a stronger than expected side as Virgil van Dijk marshals the back four along with Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez and youngster Neco Williams. Trent Alexander-Arnold is rested completely along with Alisson Becker as Adrian starts in goal.
Fabinho keeps his place in midfield and is joined by Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones with Gini Wijnaldum given a breather. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are named on the bench but Sadio Mane starts in the Liverpool attack along with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Pedro.
Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi.
Liverpool
Adrian, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Origi
Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Chirivella, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino